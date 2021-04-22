Five wide receivers we think the Chiefs might target in the NFL Draft next week

As the countdown to the NFL Draft tucks inside a week, the Chiefs have more glaring needs than they did at this time a year ago. They’re increasingly likely to address the tackle and edge rusher positions at some point in the draft.

We’ve addressed those spots already, including prospects the Chiefs could target, so we’re moving on to a less urgent need — wide receiver.

While the Chiefs might not feel compelled to consider a receiver with their first pick (No. 31 overall), it would be a surprise if they completed the draft without adding any. It will be a more pressing need soon enough — Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are scheduled to be free agents after the season.

So why not address that now, taking advantage of a deep wide receiver draft class? That depth could allow the Chiefs to wait a day — or even two — to pass before plucking a receiver, but if they stick to their best-player-available mantra, it’s hard to believe a wideout doesn’t find his name atop the team’s board during its eight selections.

Here are some we think might fit early, and some who could make sense in the later rounds:

Dyami Brown, North Carolina (6-1, 190)

We’re skipping over the top talents in the draft because they’ll be long gone by the time the Chiefs’ first pick arrives at No. 31.

Brown is projected in most mock drafts in the middle of the second round — so he fits if the Chiefs trade out of the first round or if they move up in the second. He’s a big-play threat who averaged better than 20 yards per reception in back-to-back seasons.

The deep shots don’t come strictly from straight-line speed, either (though he is in the low 4.4 range). He consistently puts cornerbacks on their heels, then uses a quick hesitation move to create pause. Then, well, he’s gone.

Those one-cut separation moves are hard to teach. Yes, the Chiefs have Tyreek Hill, and they’re still trying to develop Mecole Hardman into a more well-rounded receiver, but Brown has a vertical route tree that might be too good to pass up.

Simi Fehoko, Stanford (6-4, 220)

The size is a standout in this draft, particularly in contrast to many of the middle-round prospects this year, but it’s not his only trait.

Fehoko has speed — he’s in the low 4.4s — and he’s particularly fast out of the gate. In an Andy Reid offense that utilities quick throws more than people realize, that would be an asset. Height, weight, speed. What’s not to like?

Experience. Fehoko started only five games at Stanford, and he’s therefore seen as a bit of a project, even at 23 years old.

The good news? He’s played on special teams, and that could help make him worth the gamble. Stash him on special teams now, and by the time Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson hit free agency next year, Fehoko could be ready for a more prominent role. He’s also moved around the offense — the X spot and the slot — and could help where needed. He’s seen as a third or fourth round pick.

Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (6-3, 205)

The traits pop. Terry is tall with obvious downfield speed. There’s a reason he averaged 18.8 yards per catch over his 30 games at Florida State. He’s a vertical option, which the Chiefs have, but he’s one with height, which the Chiefs do not.

His verticality creates openings in the short and intermediate routes, but it will be his development of that part of his game that helps determine how long he sticks at the next level. Overall, he’d be an intriguing fit in Watkins’ old role.

Most mock drafts have Terry available in the fourth round, and the Chiefs have two picks there — Nos. 136 and 144.

Anthony Schwartz, Auburn (6-0, 185)

How could we not put the fastest man in the draft on this list? Schwartz has already challenged Tyreek Hill to a race, which is pretty much a required part of every speedy wide receiver’s resume.

Schwartz ran an unofficial 4.25 40-yard dash at his pro day. That’ll catch some attention.

The question is whether he’s more than a track star. Can he develop an advanced route tree? Can he improve his catch radius? Can he become a more physical wide receiver? Those are questions that have followed Mecole Hardman, and the Chiefs might not see room for a similar asset on the roster.

We like his speed but wonder if it will prompt another team to take the flier too early. But if he’s there in the fifth or sixth round? Maybe.

Austin Watkins, UAB (6-2, 205 pounds)

As far as replacements for Sammy Watkins go, you’d be hard pressed to find someone closer than this, at least off the field.

His cousin.

On the field, Austin Watkins doesn’t flash the burst that Sammy Watkins had coming out of college, but he won’t require the same draft capital, either. The Chiefs might be able to land the UAB product in the sixth round, and he’d be good value there. He’s a physical possession receiver whose reliability shows in one statistic — his college career included one dropped pass. One.

He can make tough catches in traffic, and scouts love his effort. As aforementioned, his acceleration will limit his ceiling, but his overall package projects him worth a late-round flier.