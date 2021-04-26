Why new Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wore a fox tail to the practice facility

Orlando Brown Jr. arrived at the Chiefs practice facility Monday, the new protector of Patrick Mahomes’ blindside after last week’s trade with the Ravens.

As he strolled through the doors, he donned his signature look, which includes a twist.

A fox tail.

Really.

Brown dressed in a black T-shirt, black jeans and white shoes. But hooked to a belt loop on his right hip is a brown fox tail with a white tip.

The fox tail is his lucky charm. pic.twitter.com/09g8ZkQxNc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 26, 2021

It’s not a one-time fashion statement, either. It apparently accompanies him everywhere.

“Anybody that knows me, man,” Brown said, “(knows) I’ve been wearing my fox tail for a long time.”

There’s a story behind it, of course.

It originates from the 1984 film Breakin’, a movie which has a plot centered around breakdancing. Brown is a fan of the movie, but he’s really a fan of one character.

A dancer named Ozone, played by actor Shabba Doo (Adolfo Quinones), had an electric wardrobe. That wardrobe included a fox tail.

“On his hat, on his pants, on his shirt,” Brown recalled.

Brown liked it. So after some digging, he found one for himself.

It now has a permanent place in his outfits — his right hip.

“I looked up on eBay, saw it was a fox tail, and I’ve been wearing it ever since,” Brown said.