Join us with questions, comments on Chiefs, NFL Draft on SportsBeat Live today at 10

Three times in the previous five years, the Chiefs didn’t have a first-round draft pick because of a trade. The only way that streak isn’t extended this year is if the Chiefs trade back into the first round.

By obtaining left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens last week, the Chiefs surrendered their first-round selection, No. 31 overall. The Chiefs filled a need but gave up a low-cost player in the process. Also, and accordingly, there’s no big draft party for the team during the first round this year.

