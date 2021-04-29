Chiefs
2021 NFL Draft details: Time, draft order, TV, streaming options, Chiefs predictions
The mock drafts are about to expire.
It’s 2021 NFL Draft night Thursday, and after a peek into commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement last year, the NFL is back in person, holding the three-day event at various spots in Cleveland. (The festivities come to Kansas City in two years.)
Here’s everything you need to know about the draft.
What time is the NFL Draft?
Round 1: Thursday, 7 p.m. (CST)
Rounds 2-3: Friday, 6 p.m.
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, 11 a.m.
How can you watch the NFL Draft?
TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN
Stream: NFL app, ESPN app, Hulu, Sling TV, fuboTV
What’s the order of the first round of the NFL Draft?
1. Jaguars
2. Jets
3. 49ers
4. Falcons
5. Bengals
6. Dolphins
7. Lions
8. Patriots
9. Broncos
10. Cowboys
11. Giants
12. Eagles
13. Chargers
14. Washington Football Team
15. Panthers
16. Cardinals
17. Raiders
18. Dolphins
19. Vikings
20. Bears
21. Colts
22. Titans
23. Jets
24. Steelers
25. Jaguars
26. Browns
27. Ravens
28. Saints
29. Packers
30. Bills
31. Ravens
32. Buccaneers
When do the Chiefs pick in the NFL Draft?
The Chiefs traded their first-round pick (No. 31 overall) last week to the Ravens in exchange for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in a deal that included multiple draft picks. It leaves the Chiefs with six selections in the draft.
• No. 58 overall (second round)
• No. 63 overall (second round)
• No. 144 overall (fourth round comp pick)
• No. 175 overall (fifth round)
• No. 181 overall (fifth round comp pick)
• No. 207 overall (sixth round)
Who will the Chiefs take with their first picks in the draft?
We’re glad you asked. We had one final mock Thursday which you can find here. The Chiefs don’t hold any selections until the second round, as we mentioned, but we’ve got predictions for who they might take at Nos. 58 and 63, and one of them is a local Kansas City kid.
