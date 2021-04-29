2021 NFL Draft details: Time, draft order, TV, streaming options, Chiefs predictions

The mock drafts are about to expire.

It’s 2021 NFL Draft night Thursday, and after a peek into commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement last year, the NFL is back in person, holding the three-day event at various spots in Cleveland. (The festivities come to Kansas City in two years.)

Here’s everything you need to know about the draft.

What time is the NFL Draft?

Round 1: Thursday, 7 p.m. (CST)

Rounds 2-3: Friday, 6 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, 11 a.m.

How can you watch the NFL Draft?

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN

Stream: NFL app, ESPN app, Hulu, Sling TV, fuboTV

What’s the order of the first round of the NFL Draft?

1. Jaguars

2. Jets

3. 49ers

4. Falcons

5. Bengals

6. Dolphins

7. Lions

8. Patriots

9. Broncos

10. Cowboys

11. Giants

12. Eagles

13. Chargers

14. Washington Football Team

15. Panthers

16. Cardinals

17. Raiders

18. Dolphins

19. Vikings

20. Bears

21. Colts

22. Titans

23. Jets

24. Steelers

25. Jaguars

26. Browns

27. Ravens

28. Saints

29. Packers

30. Bills

31. Ravens

32. Buccaneers

When do the Chiefs pick in the NFL Draft?

The Chiefs traded their first-round pick (No. 31 overall) last week to the Ravens in exchange for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in a deal that included multiple draft picks. It leaves the Chiefs with six selections in the draft.

• No. 58 overall (second round)

• No. 63 overall (second round)

• No. 144 overall (fourth round comp pick)

• No. 175 overall (fifth round)

• No. 181 overall (fifth round comp pick)

• No. 207 overall (sixth round)

Who will the Chiefs take with their first picks in the draft?

We’re glad you asked. We had one final mock Thursday which you can find here. The Chiefs don’t hold any selections until the second round, as we mentioned, but we’ve got predictions for who they might take at Nos. 58 and 63, and one of them is a local Kansas City kid.