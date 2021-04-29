Nine potential second-round draft picks for the Chiefs from national NFL writers

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) runs with the ball after a catch as Syracuse Orange defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (2) defends during the first quarter at the Carrier Dome. USA TODAY Sports

The day of the first round NFL Draft marks the end of mock draft season.

While there likely will be some coming Friday ahead of the second round, many NFL writers already put together a multi-round mock draft, which includes potential picks for the Chiefs.

In the trade for left tackle Orlando Brown, the Chiefs sent their first-round pick to the Ravens and got Baltimore’s second-round choice.

Those pundits who made a multi-round mocks didn’t agree on who the Chiefs would draft with their two second-round picks. Here are nine players the writers potentially have joining the Chiefs.

NFL.com

Chad Reuter of NFL.com made a seven-round mock draft. Here is who he had the Chiefs taking in the second round:

With the 58th pick, the Chiefs would take Jaylen Mayfield, an offensive tackle from Michigan. At No. 63, the Chiefs would select Oklahoma edge rusher Ronnie Perkins.

CBS Sports

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports sees the Chiefs going after a defensive back first. He has the Chiefs picking Richie Grant, a safety from Central Florida, at No. 58, then picking Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge with the 63rd pick.

Sporting News

The Chiefs would select Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu with the 58th pick, the Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer predicted in his mock draft.

“The Chiefs would have thought about help for outside coverage had they kept their first-rounder and Melifonwu’s size can be particularly effective in their secondary,” Iyer wrote.

At No. 63, the Chiefs would pick LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., Iyer wrote.

Pro Football Focus

In its seven-round mock draft, Pro Football Focus sees the Chiefs using pick No. 58 on Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis. The 63rd pick would be used to select Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes.

The Athletic

The beat writers for the Athletic made mock draft picks for all 32 NFL teams, and Nate Taylor had the Chiefs selecting Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo at No. 58.