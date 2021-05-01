Chiefs GM Brett Veach enters the final day of 2021 NFL Draft with value in mind

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and other teams around the league will work with a salary cap of $180 million for the 2021 NFL season. KC Star file photo

Two picks down, four more to go for the Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Draft.

And the “hot zone” of the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft proved kind to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

Up first for the Chiefs was Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton with the 58th overall pick, followed by Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey five slots later as the 63rd overall pick of the draft.

“Two outstanding prospects,” Veach said Friday night at the conclusion of the third round. “Extremely excited to welcome both these guys to Kingdom.”

The Chiefs entered the second round on a mission after sitting out the first round and came away with two players likely expected to either contribute or compete for a starting job immediately.

Veach didn’t have a third-round pick, but that doesn’t mean the thought didn’t cross his mind to make a move.

“We were open to fielding some trade-down calls,” Veach said. “We had some dialogue with teams. We felt like there were a number of players that we liked, and again there’s a lot of flexibility, but that never really materialized.”

With the second day of the draft concluded, the Chiefs will now set sights on the final day armed with a fourth-round pick, two fifth-round picks and a sixth-round pick.

There are some needs on the roster, such as bolstering depth at pass rusher, wide receiver, cornerback, safety and perhaps tight end.

Do not expect Veach to overthink it, however.

“I think we’ll just stay true to our board,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re looking specifically at position; we’re looking for value.”

Veach points out after the top 100 players are off the board, opinions will differ among the personnel staff members.

But as the later rounds progress, the Chiefs scouting staff has an opportunity to shine, like they did in 2020 with the fourth-round pick of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

“We think there’s value hidden in these next few picks for us,” Veach said. “We’re certainly looking forward to the challenge.

“I don’t know if we’re saying we want this position or that position. I think we’re going to let the board play out. We’ll take the best player.”

CHIEFS’ DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, 58th overall: LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

Round 2, 63rd overall: C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Round 4, 144th overall: Saturday

Round 5, 175th overall: Saturday

Round 5, 181st overall: Saturday

Round 6, 207th overall: Saturday

DID YOU KNOW

Friday night marked the second straight year that the Chiefs have used a second-round pick on an SEC linebacker.

In 2020, the Chiefs selected Willie Gay Jr. out of Mississippi State with the 63rd overall pick.

DID YOU KNOW, TAKE II

Bolton is the first player from Missouri drafted by the Chiefs since center Mitch Morse in 2015. He is also the 11th player from Missouri drafted by the Chiefs overall, including three from the organization’s AFL days.

DRAFT NIGHT QUOTEABLES

• “Football is like being a farmer; there’s always work to be done,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

• “With Creed coming in here, needless to say now you feel good about leaving (Joe) Thuney where he’s most comfortable and that’s at that guard position,” Veach said.

• “He’s such a mean player on the field,” Humphrey said of former college teammate, now current teammate Orlando Brown Jr. “That’s something I’ve always admired about him, something I’ve always tried to copy my game after.”