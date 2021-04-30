Kansas City Chiefs are adding to their backfield with a veteran free-agent signing

On the second day of the NFL Draft, the Chiefs are supplementing their backfield.

But through free agency, not the draft.

The Chiefs have reached a one-year agreement with running back Jerick McKinnon, The Star has learned. McKinnon was in Kansas City for a visit.

After opening his career with the Minnesota Vikings, McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2018 season. But then he missed consecutive years with injuries. He returned to the field last season for his first game action in three seasons and carried the ball 81 times for 319 yards and five touchdowns.

McKinnon, who turns 29 on Monday, has averaged 4.0 yards per carry over his career. But it’s his versatility that undoubtedly has attracted the Chiefs. In five playing seasons, he has caught 175 passes — including 33 in 2020, 51 in 2017 and 43 in 2016.

After his payday with the 49ers, McKinnon tore his ACL in 2018 training camp and then missed 2019 following a setback from that knee repair.

The Chiefs’ backfield includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, McKinnon and Darwin Thompson. They released Damien Williams earlier this offseason.