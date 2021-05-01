Kansas City Chiefs make first draft-weekend trade, move up to pick Duke tight end

The Chiefs added to their store of tight ends in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, trading up to select Duke’s Noah Gray Saturday. Duke Athletics

The Chiefs are adding some depth behind tight end Travis Kelce.

And they made a move to do it.

The Chiefs traded up to No. 162 overall in the fifth round to select Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Gray (6-3, 244) had 29 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns last season, his senior year at Duke. He had 51 catches one year earlier and 105 for his college career. He’s an receiving threat on the underneath routes and known to be an agile blocker in the running game.

The Chiefs moved Nos. 175 and 207 overall to the Jets in exchange for the pick. They’ll also receive No. 226 overall in return.

Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs added tight end Blake Bell back to the mix after he spent 2020 in Dallas.