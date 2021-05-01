With their final pick of NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs get even more help for O-line

The Chiefs added yet another piece to their reassembled mix at offensive line Saturday, taking Tennessee’s Trey Smith late in the sixth round with their final pick of the three-day selection process. AP photo

The Chiefs closed out their 2021 NFL Draft class the same way they embarked on the offseason.

It’s yet more help for the offensive line.

The Chiefs drafted Tennessee interior lineman Trey Smith with the 226th overall pick late in the sixth round. They did not have a seventh-round pick this year.

Smith (6-5, 320 pounds) is considered a prospect worth better value — if he’s healthy. He was projected as a mid-round pick but fell to the Chiefs in the sixth. During his college career, he had blood cloths in his lungs, though it’s not known if that’s the reason for his tumble.

He played 23 games over the last two seasons was a second-team All-American pick in 2020. He started 41 career college games.

The Chiefs’ draft class concludes with four offensive players and two on the defensive side, the six residing in six different positions: linebacker, center, edge rusher, tight end and wide receiver.

CHIEFS’ 2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS