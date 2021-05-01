Kansas City Chiefs nab a new wide receiver with selection of Clemson Tiger in Round 5

After trading up and picking Duke tight end Noah Gray at No. 162 overall, the Chiefs stayed on the offense with their second of two selections in Saturday’s fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs opted for wide receiver Cornell Powell with the 181st overall pick, adding to an already deep position group on their roster as targets for superstar QB Patrick Mahomes.

The 6-foot, 204-pound Powell, who clocked a 4.47 time in the 40-yard dash during his pro day workout, totaled 93 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns in college. He also contributed on special teams, producing 197 yards on eight punt returns.

With the Chiefs’ top four wide receivers currently projecting as Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle, Powell could be viewed as a developmental player.

The Chiefs also have wide receivers Marcus Kemp, Antonio Callaway, Jody Fortson, Gehrig Dieter, Maurice French, Dalton Schoen, Chad Williams and Tajae Sharpe on their offseason roster.

CHIEFS’ DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, 58th overall: LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

Round 2, 63rd overall: C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Round 4, 144th overall: DE Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State

Round 5, 162nd overall, via trade with Jets: TE Noah Gray, Duke

Round 5, 181st overall: WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

Round 6, 226th overall, via trade with Jets: Saturday