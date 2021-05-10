Former Mizzou Tigers tight end Sean Culkin among three released by Kansas City Chiefs

Missouri Tigers tight end Sean Culkin (80)made a catch during the third quarter of the college football game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. along@kcstar.com

The Chiefs’ roster will remain fluid through the remaining months of the offseason, and Monday presented a reminder of that.

The Chiefs released tight end Sean Culkin and offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann as vested veterans, and waived quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

Culkin, who played his college football at Missouri (2013-16), entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers. He joined the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad in 2020 before signing a reserve/future deal with the Chiefs in February.

Witzmann spent time on the Chiefs’ practice squad last season and signed his own reserve/future deal during the offseason. He entered the NFL in 2014 and played for numerous teams, with two stints in Kansas City.

Ta’amu joined the Chiefs in 2020 following a short foray into the XFL. He spent time on Kansas City’s practice squad before signing a reserve/future deal in early January. His waiver Monday leaves the Chiefs with four quarterbacks on the roster: superstar starter Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Anthony Gordon and Shane Buechele.

The Chiefs needed to make a move after signing linebacker Kamalei Correa to a one-year contract last week. Correa’s arrival gave the Chiefs 91 players on their offseason roster, one more than the maximum allowed by the NFL.

With Monday’s three transactions, the Chiefs now have 88 players on their roster ahead of rookie minicamp, which is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, May 14-16.