Here are the details on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 NFL regular season opener

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after getting a first down in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Browns 22-17. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

For the second straight year, the Chiefs will open the NFL season inside Arrowhead Stadium with a playoff rematch.

The Chiefs will play host to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2021 season. The game is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 and will be broadcast by CBS.

The NFL announced the slate of Week 1 matchups early Wednesday. The remainder of the schedule will be announced Wednesday night.

The Chiefs defeated the Browns 22-17 in the AFC Divisional Round last January on their way to a second straight Super Bowl appearance. Patrick Mahomes left that game with an injury before returning in the AFC Championship Game a week later. Including that postseason meeting, the Chiefs have won their last four matchups with the Browns.

The Chiefs have won six straight and seven of eight regular-season openers under Andy Reid.

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chicago Bears will visit the Los Angeles Rams for the opening Sunday Night Football game, and the Baltimore Ravens will make a trip to the Las Vegas Raiders for the initial Monday Night Football contest.