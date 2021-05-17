Some 81 Kansas City Chiefs showed up for Phase II of offseason workouts. That’s a lot

If you hold it, they will come ... even if it is considered voluntary.

That’s apparently the stance in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ version of Phase II of the NFL’s offseason workout program, which started across the league Monday morning.

A total of 81 players, veterans and rookies, from the Chiefs’ 90-player offseason roster showed up Monday, a source familiar with the situation told The Star.

The large attendance comes during a time when the NFLPA has encouraged members of the union to exercise their right to not attend the voluntary portion of teams’ offseason workout programs.

In the past month, numerous players from other teams — including the Raiders, Giants, Browns, Bears, Patriots, Buccaneers, Lions and Seahawks, to name a few — released statements through the NFLPA outlining their decision to forego the voluntary portion of the workout programs.

The Chiefs’ players, however, issued no such a statement.

Money might have been a motivating factor in Kansas City, as numerous workout bonuses are tied to players making an appearance. For example, defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones each have workout bonuses of $500,000, according to Over the Cap.

Phase II of the Chiefs’ offseason workout program consists of virtual meetings and on-field individual and team position drills at a walk-through pace with coaches from May 17-21. No contact is allowed.

“Phase II is mostly lifting and doing that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “But there’s a little on-field work where you can go through some things shortly. It’s a short day on the field.”

The Chiefs officially enter Phase III of the workout program with 10 days of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) on May 25-27, June 1-3 and June 8-11. They will hold a mandatory minicamp on June 15-17 before taking a little more than a month-long break for the start of training camp in late July.

The Chiefs on Sunday wrapped up a three-day rookie minicamp with 29 players present. Among players present for that camp were all six members of the team’s 2021 NFL Draft class and five who were trying out for the team.

Of the players here for tryouts, the Chiefs signed wide receiver Daurice Fountain, according to Fountain’s agent. Fountain is a former Colts draft pick (Round 5, 2018) who played at Northern Iowa.