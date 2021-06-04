Former Kansas City Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland agrees to terms with Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland picked off a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in the first quarter Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. tljungblad@kcstar.com

It took a while since free agency started in March, but a former Chiefs cornerback finally has a home.

Bashaud Breeland agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Friday afternoon. Financial details were not disclosed.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Breeland spent the past two seasons in Kansas City, appearing in 27 games with 26 starts, and helped the Chiefs make consecutive Super Bowl appearances, which included winning Super Bowl LIV.

Breeland, 31, originally entered the league in 2014 as a fourth-round pick by Washington, where he spent four seasons (2014-17) before playing the 2018 season with the Green Bay Packers.

Despite Breeland’s departure, the Chiefs project to have ample depth at the cornerback position for the 2021 regular season.

Charvarius Ward, L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Deandre Baker, BoPete Keyes and Chris Lammons return from the 2020 roster. The Chiefs further added to the position group during the offseason by acquiring Mike Hughes in a trade with the Vikings, signing Manny Patterson after a successful tryout during rookie minicamp and signing Marlon Character as an undrafted free agent.

Hughes and Baker, who joined the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2020 before being active for the regular-season finale, are former first-round picks.