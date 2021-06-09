SportsBeat KC: Interpreting another Mathieu tweet. Is this about future with Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu thought he had an interception in the first half but it was called back due to a penalty Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. rsugg@kcstar.com

Another vague Tyrann Mathieu tweet hit Twitter feeds Wednesday, and Chiefs fans could be getting nervous. This one read: “If they make me choose imma I choose to take it back to where it all started.”

Is he quoting a lyric, talking about a uniform number, or about his negotiations toward a new contract? The Chiefs are believed to be working on an extension for Mathieu. Last month, general manager Brett Veach said the process would begin after free agency and added, “Enough can’t be said about Tyrann and how we feel about him and his role both on and off the field here.”

The tweet may be an interpretation that things aren’t moving fast enough for Mathieu, the star safety who signed a three-year, $42 million deal two years ago and has been a force for the Chiefs in two Super Bowl appearances.

Last month, Mathieu deleted a reply he’d tweeted to an inquiry about getting an extension. “Probably not,” was part of the response before Mathieu hit the delete button.

What about “where it all started”? Is that Arizona, where his NFL career began? New Orleans, his hometown? In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, Chiefs beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell discuss Mathieu’s future with host Blair Kerkhoff.

