KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested for allegedly possessing Uzi gun in Los Angeles

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles after officers discovered an Uzi firearm in his vehicle, according to the L.A. Police Department.

Clark was pulled over for a vehicle code violation at Grand Avenue and Adams Boulevard in Los Angeles, at which point officers noticed the firearm sticking out from a bag in his vehicle, LAPD spokesperson Tony Im said.

Possession of a firearm is a felony charge.

Clark posted $35,000 bond and was released at about 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, according to a spokesperson from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The Chiefs did not have an immediate comment on the incident.

Clark, 28, is entering his third year with the Chiefs.

