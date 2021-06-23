Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s ‘Tight End University’ starts Wednesday

The value of an elite tight end like the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to an NFL offense cannot be overstated. He and 49ers counterpart George Kittle are as good as it gets in the league today. KC Star file photo

Professor Travis Kelce kind of has a nice ring to it.

Kelce, the Chiefs star, will be in teacher mode Wednesday as “Tight End University” gets started. Kelce joined with San Francisco’s George Kittle and former NFL star Greg Olsen to create the three-day instructional summit in Nashville.

“Those guys have definitely been the pioneers and the guys really putting it all together and I love the aspect of it,” Kelce told CBS Sports last month. “I think it’s absolutely needed here in the NFL, I don’t think the tight end position gets enough love and gets enough credit for everything we do out on the field, and that’s leaguewide.

“I think the more that we bounce ideas off of each other, the more understanding that we get throughout each other’s offenses and we can just, you know, learn from each other. Speak about it, talk about it, and then go out on the field and really go through some routes or go through some drills. I think it’s definitely going to be something that benefits everybody.”

Among the NFL tight ends expected to take part are the Lions’ T.J. Hockenson, the Raiders’ Darren Waller, the Packers’ Robert Tonyan, Denver’s Noah Fant, the Eagles’ Zach Ertz, the Steelers’ Eric Ebron, the Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Miami’s Mike Gesicki and the Browns’ David Njoku.

All told, more than 35 tight ends will be at the camp, including the Chiefs’ Blake Bell.

“The tight end room, everybody loves each other,” Kelce told CBS Sports. “Everybody watches each other’s film and I think it’s going to be cool to get everybody in the same building to truly try and make this position a staple in every single offense.”