Kansas City Chiefs are returning to St. Joseph for training camp. Here’s the schedule

The Chiefs are returning to St. Joseph for training camp next month.

And fans are invited to join them.

The Chiefs will open training camp July 28 on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, they announced Wednesday. The camp will conclude Aug. 18.

It will be the team’s 11th trip to Missouri Western, a streak interrupted last season by the COVID-19 pandemic. After teams canceled their on-field workouts last offseason, the NFL mandated they hold training camp at their own facilities.

But it’s back on the road, back to St. Joe, in 2021.

“It’s been a great environment for the team,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said last month when asked about the possibility of returning to Missouri Western State for camp. “I know Andy and his staff really like being up there and think it’s helped us be successful on the field.”

Fans will receive free admission to training camp, with the exception of a three-day set of July 30, July 31 and Aug. 8. Two practices will be open exclusively to season-ticket members, July 28 and Aug. 10.

Tickets must be reserved in advance through ChiefsKingdomRewards.com. That process will open at 10 a.m. on July 7, with each fan permitted to reserve a maximum of four tickets for three separate sessions. Per the Chiefs, “attendance at daily practice sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience.”

In accordance with NFL protocols, no autographs will be allowed this summer. Parking at Missouri Western is $5 per day.

Here’s the full schedule for training camp, with practice beginning at 9:15 a.m. every day. The sessions are free and open to public unless otherwise noted in parentheses.

CHIEFS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, July 28 (exclusive to season ticket members)

Thursday, July 29

Friday, July 30 ($5 admission)

Saturday, July 31 ($5 admission)

Sunday, Aug. 1: No practice

Monday, Aug. 2

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Thursday, Aug. 5

Friday, Aug. 6

Saturday, Aug. 7: No practice

Sunday, Aug. 8 ($5 admission)

Monday, Aug. 9

Tuesday, Aug. 10 (exclusive to season ticket members)

Wednesday, Aug. 11: No practice

Thursday, Aug. 12

Friday, Aug. 13: No practice

Saturday, Aug. 14: Preseason Week 1, Chiefs at 49ers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 15

Monday, Aug. 16

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Final practice at 8:15 a.m.