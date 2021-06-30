SportsBeat KC: Defensive end options for Kansas City Chiefs + handling favorite’s role

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark during the first quarter Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Chiefs are off running camps and playing charity basketball games in this time between mandatory minicamp and training camp, but the conversation around the team? That never ends.

In this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Sam McDowell and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss Frank Clark and the defensive end position, and what is like to be the NFL favorite according to oddsmakers.

Yes, the Chiefs are the top choice, and this stretch of expectation is new to Kansas City sports fans. Our teams have won championships but they’ve rarely been widely acknowledged as the league’s best. It’s a different feeling, a superiority complex? How will the Chiefs and their fans handle it?

