Everything you need to know about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

At the conclusion of his first year as an NFL starter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stood on a stage in Atlanta, giving an acceptance speech after winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Following the customary list of thank-you messages, he looked into the camera.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “We have a long ways to go.”

To be sure, he’s been a hell of a ride ever since for Mahomes — and, in turn, the Chiefs — in his first three seasons as the franchise quarterback.

A year after that regular season MVP honor, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years and became the second Black quarterback to win the game’s MVP award and its youngest overall.

He’s led the Chiefs to three straight appearances in the AFC Championship Game and two straight in the Super Bowl, winning Super Bowl LIV with a comeback 35-24 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

How did he get here? Who he is off the football field? Here are some quick facts about Patrick Mahomes:

• He was born and raised in Tyler, Texas and went to nearby Whitehouse High School, where he played varsity football, basketball and baseball.

• He is the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, who spent time with the Twins, Mets, Red Sox, Pirates, Rangers and Cubs in his 11 seasons, and mom Randi Mahomes.

• He attended Texas Tech and played quarterback for the Red Raiders. He initially played baseball, too, but quit to focus on football.

• After now-general manager Brett Veach pegged Mahomes as “the best player I’ve ever scouted,” the Chiefs traded up to No. 10 overall to draft Mahomes in 2017. They relinquished two first- and one third-round pick.

• Mahomes is engaged to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews. They welcomed their first daughter, Sterling Skye, in February. They also have two pit bulls, Steel and Silver.

• In 2018, after the Chiefs traded Alex Smith to make Mahomes the starter, Mahomes surpassed 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards, only the second player in NFL history (Peyton Manning) to accomplish that. Both are Chiefs franchise records.

• In 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million, the richest deal in North American sports history.

• He is the fastest player in league history to reach 100 passing touchdowns and 10,000 passing yards.