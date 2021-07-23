Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid gives update on Frank Clark, camp in wake of gun arrests

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark takes the field Sunday, February 7, 2021, during Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. theying@wichitaeagle.com

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday, which marked the training camp report day for quarterbacks, rookies and select players, that he’s “had a chance” to talk to defensive end Frank Clark in the wake of his June arrest.

Reid, however, declined to go into particulars of their discussion and said Clark will report on time for training camp when the team’s veterans show up Monday.

“There’s nothing that has taken place up to this point,” Reid said. “Frank will be here and we’ll go forward with that. Obviously, we keep tabs on it and his people will keep tabs on their side of it, and we move forward.

“So, that’s where we’re at now. But he will be here — not now, but in a couple of days here when the veterans come in.”

According to a Los Angeles County District Attorney spokesman, Clark was charged on July 9 with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon, stemming from a March 13 arrest by the California Highway Patrol.

Clark is also facing potential fallout from a June arrest, which involved another alleged weapons possession, also in Southern California. The L.A. County spokesman said that second arrest is still being reviewed and is pending disposition.

An NFL spokesperson previously told The Star the league, too, will review the incidents under its personal conduct policy.

Any potential suspension imposed on Clark by the league would seemingly have an adverse effect on the Chiefs’ defense, but Reid said Friday he believes the team is well-equipped to deal with such a scenario.

The Chiefs bolstered their depth at the position earlier in the week by bringing back edge rusher Alex Okafor on a one-year deal.

In the event Clark misses time, the Chiefs will rely on a combination of Okafor, Taco Charlton, Mike Danna and rookie Joshua Kaindoh to fill his shoes.

“We brought old 97 (Okafor) back and put him back in the mix here,” Reid said. “I think that’s a good addition. I think we’re going to OK there. We’ve got a couple of young guys that we think are good football players.”

Reid also said the offseason signing of defensive tackle Jarran Reed provides room for creativity with star defensive lineman Chris Jones, who worked at defensive end during organized teams activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason.

“Just a reminder that Chris was working both spots,” Reid said. “So we have the flexibility to move Chris out there.”