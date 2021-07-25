What to expect from Kansas City Chiefs rookies this year as they open training camp

The Chiefs gathered for their first practice of training camp Saturday morning, a collection of 28 players highlighted by this season’s rookie class. And immediately, before they’d even played an actual snap, they possessed an advantage over their predecessors from one year earlier.

Experience.

This year’s rookies benefited from the on-field organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp that eluded the 2020 group because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know how the rookies last year did it,” said tight end Noah Gray, the Chiefs’ fifth-round selection this year. “So I think we gotta give a lot of credit to those guys who are sophomores now in the league. Going through OTAs really helped just from a knowledge standpoint and understanding the basic concepts that this offense asks you to know. So it was definitely a huge help from that perspective.”

The early arrivals at training camp are a blend of quarterbacks, first-year players and those returning from injuries. Even without full 11-on-11 work or anything of that sort, it’s the best look yet we have of the 2021 NFL Draft class. What can we reasonable expect from that group at camp?

Nick Bolton, linebacker

The Chiefs’ initial pick of the 2021 draft acknowledged a mixture of nerves and excitement for his first NFL training camp. He fills more a need than luxury, with the Chiefs losing Damien Wilson to the Jaguars in free agency this offseason.

This camp is an opportunity for him to play a factor immediately in the defense. While Anthony Hitchens is the veteran mainstay, Bolton, second-year Willie Gay and Ben Niemann will all see snaps. The next few weeks offer Bolton the chance to separate himself.

Creed Humphrey, center

Humphrey is the most likely rookie to start in Week 1 against Cleveland. So while one objective in training camp should be solidifying that role, another is developing chemistry with Mahomes.

On the way.

“We’re very comfortable right now,” he said. “We got a lot of good work in during OTAs and everything, so, yeah, I feel very comfortable right now.”

Joshua Kaindoh, defensive end

It’s less clear the role the Chiefs project for Kaindoh, particularly after bringing back veteran Alex Okafor on a one-year deal. The Chiefs like Kaindoh’s traits but acknowledge there’s work to do to get them to show up consistently on the field.

One of those traits is evident on sight — at 6-foot-5, he stands out even when surrounded by other NFL players. Don’t expect him to start immediately, but he could do enough to become a rotational backup.

Noah Gray, tight end

He’s made a quick impression on teammates, most particularly with his instincts. On his college film at Duke, the Chiefs noticed an ability to turn small creases into windows for quarterbacks to find him.

Look, obviously the starting tight end job isn’t one that’s up for grabs, but the Chiefs could do worse than targeting Gray more often than they have backup tight ends over the past two seasons.

“He’s years ahead of being a rookie, which is awesome,” fellow tight end Travis Kelce said.

Cornell Powell, wide receiver

Powell wants to make it clear he’s not here to replace Sammy Watkins ... even if he’s wearing the same uniform number (14) ... even if he came from the same college (Clemson) ... and even if they’re built quite similarly.

The Chiefs sure could benefit from that sort of production, but Powell opens camp behind Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson on the depth chart.

“I got all the tools — I just gotta learn how to use them, take them out of the tool box,” Powell said “Working on getting in and out of breaks. Working on releases. Working on finishing after the catch.”

Trey Smith, guard

The final pick of the draft class could emerge as one of its best. Smith is already in the competition at right guard, with Kyle Long working his way back from injury and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif returning after sitting out all of 2020.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Smith earn some first-team reps during training camp.

But he’s not assuming anything.

“Everything needs to be reinforced,” he said. “I’m always chasing perfection (even if) it’s something we can’t obtain as human beings. Just little nuances, that’s something I have to take better care of in my game — paying attention to detail, not being too over aggressive in a lot of things I do, just being efficient with my play. ...

“There’s so much I have to work on in my game. I’m not even close.”