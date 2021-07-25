Healthy again, cornerback Deandre Baker grateful for 2nd chance with Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker’s path to the Kansas City was far from traditional.

Baker entered the league in 2019 as a first-round pick with the New York Giants, but a bizarre off-field legal incident in May 2020 led to the Giants cutting ties with him in September.

He was out of football until charges were dropped in his case in November, leading the Chiefs to sign him to their practice squad.

And Baker is thankful for the opportunity.

“It means a lot to me that the Chiefs gave me another chance,” he said Sunday in his first public comments since the disposition of his case. “A phenomenal organization. I’m just here to work, happy to be here.”

Baker’s case commanded national headlines last summer: He was accused of taking cash and jewelry at gunpoint during a party in Florida.

A lawyer for the alleged victims, however, was subsequently arrested and charged with extortion. The Broward State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges against Baker on Nov. 16, 2020. The New York Times reported the attorney allegedly tried to extort $800,000 from Baker.

The situation, which put Baker’s career on hold, is now in the past. And instead of dwelling on what might have been, the Chiefs cornerback prefers to look ahead.

“It feels good to have that behind me,” Baker said. “I’m just looking forward to getting better with my team.”

He also had a big takeaway from the experience.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

Baker left a good impression the last time he suited up for the Chiefs. With a majority of the team’s starters resting for the playoffs, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back drew a start in the Chiefs regular-season finale against the Chargers. Facing L.A.’s starters, he totaled five tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed before suffering a broken left femur early in the third quarter.

Now, nearly seven months into his recovery process, which included surgery, Baker, who turns 24 on Sept. 4, believes he’s physically ready to contribute.

“I’m pretty close to 100%,” he said.

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill is among those impressed with Baker’s progress.

“Watching him out here, he’s been doing a heck of a job,” Thornhill said. “He’s been getting his legs moving. He looks pretty good to me.”

Once he’s completely healthy, the Chiefs are likely to involve Baker in the competition at the cornerback position, where Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed project as the starters.

Baker should be in the mix with Rashad Fenton, BoPete Keyes and Mike Hughes, among others, to fill out the depth chart.

