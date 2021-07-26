Patrick Mahomes gets the day off at Kansas City Chiefs camp. The real work starts soon

The veterans are on the way.

The Chiefs concluded their third day of training camp Monday morning at Missouri Western State, the final practice that entails only rookies, quarterbacks and players returning from injury.

And a sparse one it was.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not participate, as is customary on the last day of the minicamp preceding full camp. Juan Thornhill, Taco Charlton and Chad Henne were also offered the day off. Wide receiver Chris Finke, who left Sunday’s practice with an injury, was also not on the field.

The full roster is en route to St. Joseph.

The veterans are required to report Monday evening, with their first practice slated for Wednesday. That’s the first session in which fans will be attendance, though only season ticket members can be part of the crowd.

On Thursday, practice is open to the public. Tickets must be reserved in advance. The Chiefs will also gather Friday and Saturday before an off day Sunday.

How sparse was the group Monday? Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lined up at running back and took some handoffs during individual drills, with Derrick Gore the lone running back present for the past three days.

Some other observations on a quick day:

• The best action came during 7-on-7 red zone drills. The offense outplayed the defense, scoring touchdowns on the final six snaps.

• Quarterback Shane Buechele squeezed a pass into a tight window to Noah Gray for the first touchdown of the period. Second-round pick Nick Bolton was on the coverage.

• One player later, Bolton bounced back. He deflected a pass intended for Jody Fortson.

• Dalton Schoen, a Kansas State and Blue Valley Northwest graduate, dropped his first target but made one of the better catches of the day on the next pass thrown his way, a bullet slant from Anthony Gordon.