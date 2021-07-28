Kansas City Chiefs place second player on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list as camp kicks off

Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson has started his critical third season in the NFL with an absence.

Thompson has landed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, prompting him to miss the first day of training camp Wednesday.

Thompson is the second Chiefs player on the list. The team added long-snapper James Winchester to the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Thompson, 24, is entering his third season after the Chiefs used a sixth-round selection on him in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s yet to carve out a consistent role, rushing for 225 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons.

The Chiefs have added more competition to the running back room this offseason. In addition to incumbent starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire and top backup Darrel Williams, they signed Jerick McKinnon to a free agent contract.