SportsBeat Live, Chiefs edition, begins streaming today at 3 p.m. Join us for the show

The Chiefs’ quest for a third straight Super Bowl appearance is well underway at Missouri Western State University.

Position battles have started, rookies are looking to impress, Patrick Mahomes is throwing sidearm passes ... and The Star’s Chiefs coverage team is there every step of the way.

Today at 3 p.m., beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell join SportsBeat Live host Blair Kerkhoff to share their observations from practice and address other Chiefs topics.

We’ll be streaming similar shows Thursday, Friday and Monday from camp, all at 3 p.m. Join us with your questions and comments.