How yoga, Popeye’s powered Chris Jones’ offseason: Kansas City Chiefs livestream, soon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones gets fired up Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

We’re going live from Chiefs training camp today at 3 p.m., and you’ll hear from the always entertaining Chris Jones.

In our SportsBeat Live stream here, starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jones talks about playing playing defensive end and how he got his body in shape for the move. Hint: It involved yoga and Popeye’s chicken sandwiches. Also, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire discusses the Chiefs’ screen game.

Join KC Star beat writers Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope and host Blair Kerkhoff as they share observations from Thursday’s practice and take your questions and comments.