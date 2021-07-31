With 4 days of camp practice in the books, KC Chiefs’ Andy Reid pleased with effort

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with officials before the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, Thursday, July 29, 2021. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

On and off rain didn’t dampen the Kansas City Chiefs’ spirits Saturday morning on the fourth day of full team practice of training camp.

Instead, the team worked through the wet conditions for a little more than two hours, leaving head coach Andy Reid impressed with the effort.

“It was great work today, as it has been with the last four,” Reid said after practice. “We’ve had a variety of elements we’ve been able to work with. Today was great because we got to work with a wet ball.”

Reid pointed out practicing in wet conditions forces the players to concentrate more and eliminate mistakes.

“I thought the guys did a good job of that with the rain,” Reid said.

Saturday’s on-field work signaled the Chiefs are one more practice away from donning pads, which will mark the first occasion of training camp.

The team had to undergo a five-day acclimation period, which includes conditioning, meaning Monday’s practice (the team is off Sunday) will be the last of the span with players in helmets, shorts and no pads.

Tuesday is the big day, and Reid said he and his players are eyeing it.

“They’re working through this and doing a nice job as they go with it,” Reid said. “Inevitably, they look forward to getting the pads on down the road.”

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif agreed.

“Next week, we’re going to pads on and I’m looking forward to that,” said Duvernay-Taridif, who returns to football after opting out in 2020 to join the frontline fight against COVID-19. “I think it’s really when you know where you’re at.”

The Chiefs take a well-deserved day off Sunday, then return to the field for five straight days of practice Monday through Friday.

PARTICIPATION REPORT

Linebacker Ben Niemann left Saturday practice because of what Reid called a tweaked hamstring injury.

Right tackle Mike Remmers (back spasms) and running back Darwin Thompson (reserve/COVID-19 list) did not practice Saturday.

For a fourth straight day, offensive lineman Kyle Long (knee), safety Armani Watts (foot), rookie defensive end Malik Herring (knee) and tight end Nick Keizer (back spasms) worked off to the side with trainers at the rehabilitation area.

Long and Watts remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Herring and Keizer are on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who didn’t practice Friday because of back and hip tightness, was on the field Saturday. While Kelce didn’t do much, he is making strides.

“He’s getting better,” Reid said.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (hamstring) was limited to the stretching and conditioning phase of practice. Hitchens suffered the injury Wednesday.

With long snapper James Winchester back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chiefs waived long snapper Drew Scott.

OBSERVATIONS