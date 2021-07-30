We’ll talk Chiefs + Patrick Mahomes on SportsBeat Live today at 3 p.m. today. Join us

What KC sports enterprise remains for Patrick Mahomes to claim an ownership stake?

Earlier this week, he and Sporting Kansas City announced his investment in the MLS franchise. He’s part of the Royals’ ownership group. And fiancee Brittany Matthews is part-owner of the KC NWSL women’s soccer club.

Mahomes spoke about his interest in soccer and several other topics Friday at Chiefs training camp, and we’ll discuss them on a SportsBeat Live stream with beat writers Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope, along with columnist Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff, starting about 3 p.m. Friday.

We’ll also hear from Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had a message for former Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, and second-year linebacker WIllie Gay, who shares some frustrations about last season.

Join us in the conversation with your questions and comments as the Chiefs wrap up the first week of camp Missouri Western.