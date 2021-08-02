SportsBeat KC: Some call Mahomes ‘The Franchise.’ Could also be known as ‘The Owner’

Patrick Mahomes talks about buying into Sporting Kansas City on today’s podcast. The Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes had already joined such luminaries as LeBron James, James Harden and Venus and Serena Williams as sports stars who’ve bought into pro sports franchises. For Mahomes, that happened last year, when he purchased a stake in the Royals.

But Mahomes didn’t stop with one team. Within the past week, he also bought into Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer.

Mahomes spoke about this latest purchase after a recent practice at Chiefs training camp in St., Joe, and we discussed this and many other topics on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast. Beat writers Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope and columnist Vahe Gregorian dish on Mahomes and share other observations from camp at Missouri Western.

The show started as a SportsBeat Live stream with comments and questions from the audience.