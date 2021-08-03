‘He’s a playmaker.’ Patrick Mahomes raves about Kansas City Chiefs newest running back

Running back Jerick McKinnon (1) warms up before practice during the Kansas City Chiefs OTAs in June at the team’s practice facility in Kansas City. rsugg@kcstar.com

The first read required a look to the left side, and so Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes peeked toward a receiver there. Covered. Mahomes next looked over the middle, in the direction of a tight end. Covered.

Alas, Mahomes turned back right, finding a safety valve waiting in open space — running back Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon hauled in a swing pass and scampered down the sideline, and even without the pads on yet, it was clear his hesitation move would’ve made the initial defender miss, obvious enough to draw a reaction from the training camp crowd at Missouri Western State.

“I think he’s going to be a playmaker,” Mahomes said. “I’ve seen it from day one, right when he got in here. The way he’s able to run the ball — but then catch the ball out of the backfield — I mean, I think he’s a playmaker that will be a big part of our offense.”

McKinnon, 29, signed with the Chiefs this offseason, after time with the 49ers and Vikings.

An ascent attractive enough to earn him a four-year, $30 million contract with the 49ers abruptly halted with a pair of knee surgeries. But the Chiefs are betting they’ll get the form reminiscent of his days before the injuries — a versatile running back who can provide one more option for Mahomes in the passing game.

“The whole offensive scheme was very intriguing,” McKinnon said, adding that he talked to three teams before landing in Kansas City. “This was the team that was most intriguing to me, so I decided to come here. I know it’s a good character locker room.”

It’s a similar room as last season, save his addition. Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s place atop the depth chart is secure, and Darrel Williams will factor into the mix in some fashion.

McKinnon won’t replace either, but he could supplement them. He offers something a bit different than what else is on the Chiefs’ roster. He’s as good of a receiver as he is a runner, catching 175 career passes in 74 games, including six touchdowns. That’s particularly of note in a pass-heavy offense.

You know, like the one in Kansas City.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“The kid’s just a dynamic football player,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “I think with him being in that room, he’s gonna help (Williams), and he’s gonna help Clyde. But on top of that, he can help us in many different ways , giving us a nice little change of pace.”

When he spoke to the media for the first time during training camp, McKinnon did so with optimism this stop will provide a good pairing for his skill-set. But he’d envisioned a comfortable fit with the 49ers before the injuries altered those thoughts.

A week before he was scheduled to make his debut in San Francisco, he tore his ACL in a workout. A year later, he suffered a setback on the same knee, ending yet another season. A love for the game, he said, kept him coming back. He did last year, rushing for 319 yards, catching 33 balls for 253 more and totaling six scores.

But his first moment of feeling like his old self arrived this offseason — not over the course of his return in 2020.

“Last year was my first year back, (but) I still had to get in the groove of things after missing two years,” McKinnon said. “Had to get a feel for the game again. And then just get that experience. I felt good last year, but there’s still a learning curve coming back after two years. This offseason, I felt really, really good coming into camp and OTAs. My knee’s feeling good.”