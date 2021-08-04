How Travis Kelce can be even better in 2021. And other observations from Chiefs camp

The practice spanned more than two hours, full pads and all, and at some point, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he turned to his head coach and asked for a few more reps.

After his initial week of training camp had been interrupted by back tightness, he felt he needed to play some catch-up.

Is there a better indication of his recovery?

“We’re rolling baby,” he said. “I don’t know if you saw me out there, but I’m rolling.”

Yes, the quarterback-tight end connection has returned, evident on a handful of Patrick Mahomes passes and Kelce receptions Wednesday during one-on-one drills. And it’s something we’ll cover thoroughly yet another season.

But it’s not the primary focus of Kelce’s training camp. At least not yet.

During the offseason, attempting to “find voids” in his game, as he put it, Kelce identified a particular area.

Blocking.

More specifically, Kelce hopes to become a better run blocker. Even as Pro Football Focus grades Kelce as the best overall tight end — and by a considerable margin, at that — they haven’t been kind in his blocking snaps, rating him well below average.

He’s identified it, too.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I always have to be better in the run game — be more accountable in the run game,” Kelce said.

Some opportunities arrived Wednesday. The Chiefs’ first full bring-him-to-the-ground tacking team drills of camp included a heavy dose of run snaps.

And then came the 1-on-1s.

Tight ends and fullbacks participated in blocking drills against linebackers. Kelce had a mixed bag outing in that, with Willie Gay beating him to the quarterback spot. To be fair, though, Gay dominated the drill no matter whom he was matched up against.

Participation report

Gay, a second-year linebacker, has been perhaps the brightest spot of the defense, but he’s now encountered a setback. Gay is in the concussion protocol, the Chiefs said, after he absorbed a hit midway through practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to practice after he had an issue with his eye Tuesday. Running back Darwin Thompson took part in his first practice after missing the past week due to COVID-19 protocols. He will have some work to do to move up the depth chart, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon all part of the rotation.

Alex Okafor departed practice with a hamstring injury.

Those who remained out of practice were wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee tendinitis), safety Juan Thornhill (groin strain), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), tight end Nick Keizer (back), cornerback Deandre Baker (undisclosed), tight end Evan Baylis (ankle), Prince Tega Wanogho (undisclosed), guard Kyle Long (knee) and defensive lineman Malik Herring (knee).

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who tweaked a hamstring last week, continues to take part in only a portion of practice. The same goes for fellow linebacker Ben Niemann.

Observations

• Rookie guard Trey Smith is having a standout camp. In one-on-one drills, he held his ground against a handful of opponents, including starter Jarran Reed. Smith is firmly planted in his position as the starting right guard.

• Mecole Hardman has had a good week, and that continued into Wednesday, with a deep touchdown during 9-on-7, followed by a sharp comeback route in full team drills.

• Among the touchdown receptions in the red zone work: right tackle Andrew Wylie.

• Chris Jones has played primarily defensive end this camp, but, boy, he hasn’t lost his moves on the interior. During linemen 1-on-1 drills, Jones wreaked havoc on left guard Joe Thuney on back-to-back snaps.

• Demarcus Robinson high-pointed a ball over cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, but a nearby coach ruled he didn’t get both feet inbounds. Still, a highlight grab, whehter it counted or not.

• During his time at the microphone Wednesday, Kelce was particularly complimentary of rookie tight end Noah Gray, and Gray caught another deep pass over the middle during 7-on-7s.