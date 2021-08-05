SportsBeat KC: Coordinators’ camp observations of KC Chiefs; mostly good, work to do

We hear from Chiefs wide receiver Darrius Shepherd on today’s podcast. rsugg@kcstar.com

SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, returns to Chiefs training camp today and you’ll hear from the coordinators. Steve Spagnuolo offers up what he’s liked about the defense, giving his assessment of the young linebackers, and identifies a rookie free agent who is having a superb camp.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke of the new faces along the offensive line and the running back group. And what does he mean about a hiring sign at camp?

After the coaches, you’ll hear from Darrius Shepherd. He’s a wide receiver prospect who went to Blue Springs High and North Dakota State, where he played for current Kansas State coach Chris Klieman. He’s a hometown product trying to stick with the team he grew up cheering for.

