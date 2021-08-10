KC Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks with broken bone in hand, source says

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (second from left) blocks during a November 2017 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. KC Star file photo

The Kansas City Chiefs are without backup guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for the short term.

Duvernay-Tardif, who suffered a right-hand injury in practice last week, has a broken bone and is out 4-6 weeks, a source confirmed Tuesday night with The Star. The NFL Network first reported the injury timeline.

While the timeline, which the source told The Star is “closer to four weeks,” suggests that Duvernay-Tardif won’t be available for preseason games, he projects to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12.

The veteran offensive lineman has been sporting a brace on his right at training camp and hasn’t participated in four straight practices.

Duvernay-Tardif, who started at right guard from 2015-19, opted out of the 2020 season and used his medical degree to assist on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since returning to the Chiefs during June’s mandatory minicamp, the 30-year-old Duvernay-Tardif has worked with the second-team offense as a backup to rookie Trey Smith, who appears to have a virtual hammer lock on the starting right guard position.

The Chiefs are also without offensive lineman Kyle Long, who suffered a knee injury during organized activities. Long’s absence and continued presence on the physically unable to perform list allowed Smith, the Chiefs’ sixth-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, to emerge.

