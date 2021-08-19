SportsBeat KC: Here’s who needs to make a good second impression for the Chiefs Friday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

The starters will see more action Friday when the Chiefs play their second preseason game. It might be an entire first half of snaps for the first-team offense and defense as the regular season inches closer.

In this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell talk about what they expect to see when the Chiefs travel to Arizona, and who needs to make a good second impression Friday night.

Also: the latest on Tyrann Mathieu’s contract-extension negotiations and what the Chiefs might do with their wide receiver and tight end numbers.

