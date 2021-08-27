Final Chiefs preseason report card, and some thoughts on those impending roster moves

Chiefs line backer Anthony Hitchens crushes Misnnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins for a sack during the first half of Friday night’s preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Chiefs’ starters dominated the Vikings on both sides of the ball and Kansas City completed a perfect preseason with a 28-25 victory over Minnesota Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

So many standouts for the Chiefs in their final preseason game, but a perfect passer rating can’t be ignored. Patrick Mahomes, uneven in the first two preseason games, was on target Friday and completed both of his possessions with touchdown passes.

But Shane Buechele gets a special mention, too. He’s had a superb preseason and tossed two touchdown passes against the Vikings. A pick-six in the fourth quarter appeared to be a miscommunication with wide receiver and Blue Springs product Darrius Shepherd.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

Consider any kinks worked out with the first-team offense. The Chiefs’ starters couldn’t have been more efficient on their first two possessions. Mahomes completed 8 of 9 attempts for 117 yards and two touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

On the first, Tyreek Hill sprinted past former teamamte Bashard Breeland for a 35-yard strike. On the second, with four tight ends on the field, Mahomes picked out Blake Bell for a 5-yard score.

After two weeks without a touchdown from the Chiefs’ first team, the offense hummed. When the Chiefs took the field late in the first quarter for their third possession, the starters were finished.

Marcus Kemp caught a touchdown on a dart from Buechele just before halftime. Look for Kemp to make the team. How about Daurice Fountain? He also flashed.

Rushing offense: A

The best moment came on third-and-2 from the Chiefs’ 33, a good test for the new offensive line. It passed: Darwin Thompson hit the gap for a 4-yard gain.

When the first string gave way to the second team, the Chiefs had three Super Bowl starters on the field. And that group, which includes offensive linemen Mike Remmers, Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti, blasted a hole that Derrick Gore exploited for an 8-yard gain.

Gore later turned a short reception from Buechele into a dazzling 56-yard touchdown reception. The bubble players for this position group could be Thompson and Gore — if the Chiefs keep four running backs. Also, the health of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams could play a factor in this call. Neither played Friday.

Passing defense: A

The Vikings pushed into the red zone on their first possession. But from the 8, Willie Gay and L’Jarius Sneed delivered pass breakups on successive plays to force a field goal.

On the second drive, Anthony Hitchens blew through the defense untouched for a sack. When the offensive and defensive starters departed, the Chiefs led 14-3.

In the second half, Armani Watts came up with an interception, and Tim Ward sacked Kellen Mond to force a fumble. If the Chiefs keep five cornerbacks, the final spot could come down to DeAndre Baker and BoPete Keyes.

Rushing defense: B

The Vikings’ starters had some first-series success against a front line that included Khalen Saunders, Jarran Reed, Mike Danna and Alex Okafor. But for the third straight preseason game, the KC defensive line was strong ... and Chris Jones didn’t even play Friday.

The best moment? A goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, with a big fourth-down stop from end Austin Edwards on a play that started at the Chiefs’ 2. Ward had a nice game Friday but could be on the bubble.

Special teams: B

A block in the back by Byron Pringle wiped out what would have been a nice first-half punt return by Mike Hughes. The Chiefs have many choices for return specialists, but when the season opens look for Pringle to return kicks and Hughes and Mecole Hardman to return punts.