SportsBeat KC: Final thoughts on who makes Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man NFL roster

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker (30) tackled Minnesota running back Ameer Abdullah (31) during preseason game action on Friday, Aug. 27, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Chiefs checked every box in their preseason finale on Friday, a 28-25 victory at home over the Minnesota Vikings. The starters on offense and defense excelled and Patrick Mahomes and company looked ready for the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

But there is some work to be done before that Sept. 12 game. The roster must be trimmed from 80 to 53, and on this episode of SportsBeat KC, beat writers Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope break down what they believe will happen as the Tuesday deadline for cuts approaches.

Where to players like Jody Fortson, Daurice Fountain, Cornell Powell, DeAndre Baker and Tim Ward stand? Listen to what the beat writers have to say.

