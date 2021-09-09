Chiefs season approaches, and so does SportsBeat Live ... with KC Star folks and you

A third straight Super Bowl for the Chiefs is the objective this season. Are we getting a little greedy in Kansas City?

Nah.

With major players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu and Chris Jones returning for Andy Reid’s team, the Chiefs are the betting favorite to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance. The path starts Sunday, with a visit from a team the Chiefs defeated in last season’s playoffs: the Cleveland Browns.

SportsBeat Live returns for another season of Chiefs conversation, too, with KC Star reporters Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, host Blair Kerkhoff ... and you.

