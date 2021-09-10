Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: Who wins the opener? Here’s our prediction

The Chiefs have been rock-solid in season openers under Andy Reid, winning seven of eight in his KC tenure, which started in 2013.

A common thread through a few of those games: excellent play by newcomers.

In 2015, rookie cornerback Marcus Peters recorded an interception on the team’s first defensive snap of the season, against Brian Hoyer and the Houston Texans. The Chiefs went on to a 27-20 victory.

Tyreek Hill’s first NFL reception went for a 9-yard touchdown from Alex Smith against the San Diego Chargers in 2016. The Chiefs came back from a three-touchdown deficit to win in overtime.

In 2017, Kareem Hunt delivered one of the best debuts in league history when he broke the NFL record for yards from scrimmage in a pro debut: 148 rushing and 98 receiving in a 42-27 victory at the New England Patriots.

Patrick Mahomes had started the final game of 2017, but in his first game as the Chiefs’ full-time starter, he threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs won their 2018 opener 37-27 at the L.A. Chargers.

And last season, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 34-20 victory over the Texans.

Who could come up big this time? The best candidate could be rookie linebacker Nick Bolton, the former Missouri standout whose playing time figures to increase with starter Willie Gay Jr. on the injured list.

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 5 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 27-24.

The Browns have improved since last season and the Chiefs have improved since their last game. Will the Chiefs need a fourth-down conversion to seal it, like last season in the playoffs? Maybe. It should be that close. The Chiefs were 8-0 in games decided by six points or fewer last season. Says here they’ll keep it going Sunday.