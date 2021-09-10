What the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Cleveland Browns game Sunday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only attended one team’s training camp, but from what he’s heard, it’s among the most demanding in the NFL. It’s old school that way, coach Andy Reid offering little down time.

It works, though. In his three years as a starter, Mahomes is a perfect 10-0 in September, throwing 32 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Chiefs are as good as anyone in the opening month of the season.

That should continue, if you’re inclined to follow the Las Vegas oddsmakers.

The Chiefs are favored 5 1/2 points against the visiting Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

If the line holds, the Chiefs’ September success won’t be the only streak extending. The Browns have not won a season opener since 2005.

They have Super Bowl aspirations this season, though, and they’re tied with the injury-plagued Ravens for the best odds to win the AFC North.

While only four NFL games in opening weekend have a larger line than 5 1/2 points, the spread is actually small, relatively speaking, at Arrowhead Stadium. In their nine home games, the Chiefs are projected to be favored by fewer points only once — they’re a 4 1/2-point favorite against the Bills in Week 5.

The line Sunday opened with the Chiefs as six-point favorites, but has since lowered to 5 1/2 on most sportsbooks.

The over/under for the game is 54 1/2 combined points, the largest over/under in the NFL this week. The Cardinals and Titans are set at 52 1/2, the second largest total.

The Chiefs were 14-2 last season, though that didn’t do much for their supporters in the gambling world. They were 1-7 against the spread in the second half of the season, and the lone time they covered was by merely half a point in New Orleans. They finished the year 8-11 against the spread, including the three playoff games.

That can largely be attributed to poor starts, something Mahomes said he has sought to change this season.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 (CBS, KCTV/Ch. 5)

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

Betting line: Chiefs -5.5

Over/under: 54 1/2 points

Chiefs against the spread this season: 0-0