Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens: How to watch on TV, betting line, kickoff time

The Chiefs will look to continue their mastery of teams led by young, talented quarterbacks in the AFC when they visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

SInce becoming a full-time starter in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has been undefeated against the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (3-0), the Bills’ Josh Allen (2-0) and he improved to 3-0 against the Browns’ Baker Mayfield with the Chiefs’ dramatic 33-29 victory in their season opener Sunday at GEHA FIeld at Arrowhead.

The totals include victories over the Bills and Browns in last season’s playoffs.

Mahomes has been good against nearly every team, and he’s been spectacular in September over his career. Sunday’s victory improved his record in the season’s first month to 11-0. He’s thrown 35 touchdown passes and no interceptions in September.

Also, in his 47th career start, Mahomes has posted 14,489 passing yards and 117 touchdowns. The totals are the most of any quarterback in his first 50 starters. Kurt Warner held the record for yards (14,373) and Dan Marino for touchdowns (116).

Mahomes needs two touchdown passes to pass Trent Green for the second most in Chiefs’ history.

Here are all the details you need to know about Sunday’s game:

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, Sept. 19

Kickoff time: 7:20 p.m. (CST)

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: NBC (KSHB, Ch. 41)

Betting line: Chiefs by 2 1/2