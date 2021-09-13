SportsBeat KC: Chiefs were losing to Browns, then reversed their fortunes. Here’s how

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second half of the home opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated Cleveland, 33-29.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Browns had about an 87% probably of winning their season opener against the Chiefs.

Never count out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who rallied for a 33-29 triumph Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The SportsBeat KC crew discussed the dramatic triumph after the game. You’ll hear from The Star’s Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope, Blair Kerkhoff and Sam McDowell, along with Andy Reid and Mahomes and an audience that supplied many questions and comments.

We talk about the critical moments of the game, like Mahomes’ 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, the Browns’ dropped punt that led to the go-ahead touchdown, and much more.

