Thrown into NFL action, KC Chiefs (and former Mizzou) linebacker Nick Bolton made plays

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton found himself in a strange and wonderful place Monday night.

He was watching the Raiders-Ravens game on Monday Night Football, relaxing like he might’ve in previous years after his own action over the weekend.

Except Bolton was no casual observer of this game. The Ravens are the Chiefs’ next opponent, on Sunday Night Football in Baltimore, and the Raiders are a conference foe the Chiefs will meet twice in the regular season.

“I joked around with my dad on that one,” Bolton said. “I had a different perspective on the game, looking at is as what can I do to stop them rather than just for enjoyment.

The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are the most immediate concern for Bolton, who turned in a solid debut in the Chiefs’ 33-29 triumph over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Willie Gay’s toe injury, suffered in the preseason finale, assured Bolton’s first NFL game would be as a starter. And the second-round selection from Missouri picked up where he left off as a collegian last season. His seven tackles matched a team best with L’Jarius Sneed and Juan Thornhill.

Bolton also recorded one tackle for loss. It occurred on the game’s first series. The Browns had driven to the Chiefs’ 22, and Bolton dropped Cleveland running back Nick Chubb for a 1-yard loss.

Although the Browns scored on the drive, the moment was a big one for Bolton.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I could play at this level,” Bolton said. “It kind of gave me confidence.”

Bolton logged 45 defensive snaps and remained on the field in some nickel packages. Only veteran Anthony Hitchens played more, among the Chiefs’ linebackers. Bolton’s workload should continue, too, with Gay’s absence expected to last two more weeks.

“I thought Nick did a pretty good job,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He had a couple of real secure tackles that were important for us. It looked like mentally he was able to digest everything they threw at him, and if he did make a mistake, he fixed it the second time around.

“On defense, if you’re a repeat offender, that can be a tough deal on the defense, so he’s been good with that and he was good with that in the game, too.”

Bolton, perhaps being a little tougher on himself, gave himself a B-minus.

“I kind of felt like there were some plays out there I could have made,” he said.

Still, there was no containing the excitement after his debut. His parents were there at th game, and afterward, text messages poured in. The support group was strong, and, per usual, included numerous acquaintances from Mizzou.

Bolton said he had heard from former teammates like Chad Bailey and Martez Manuel, linebackers coach D.J. Smith and head coach Eli Drinkwitz during the summer and the run-up to the season.

This new week brings a different challenge, among the most unique for a defender in the NFL. Jackson’s ability to win with his passing and/or rushing abilities is well known, although his two fumbles were costly in Baltimore’s 33-27 overtime loss in Las Vegas Monday evening.

A game that Bolton was watching closely one day after making his debut in the league.

“Gap integrity, it’s the biggest thing I saw on film,” Bolton said.

And by watching the game, no longer as a neutral spectator.