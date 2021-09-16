SportsBeat Live: Join us talking Chiefs-Ravens, Game 1 corrections and Mahomes vs. Jackson at 9:30 a.m.

The AFC North could be the toughest division. If so, the Chiefs will have a good handle after Monday. They defeated the Cleveland Browns in the opener and now face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. We talk about both games on today’s SportsBeat Live with beat writer Herbie Teope and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian.

The Browns came to Kansas City with an ideal game plan and held a two-score lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t finish. Where will the Chiefs need to improve?

Patrick Mahomes has won three straight games against the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Baltimore is coming off a loss on to the Las Vegas Raiders. Also, look for Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark to make their season debuts. Advantage Chiefs?

