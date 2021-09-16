Chiefs

SportsBeat KC: How the Chiefs plan to extend their winning streak vs. Ravens to 4 games

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greet each other after their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greet each other after their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel AP

The Chiefs should have a good sense of the AFC North after this weekend. After knocking off the Browns in their season opener, it’s time to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

In this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, we talk about both games with beat writer Herbie Teope, columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger and host Blair Kerkhoff. What needs to be fixed, and what must Chiefs do to make it four victories in four years over the Ravens?

Story links:

Chiefs Orlando Brown Jr. faces former team, but he’s no snitch

Thrown into action, Chiefs (and former Mizzou linebacker) Nick Bolton made plays

How Patrick Mahomes is handling the “priceless” feeling of parenthood

