Breaking down the good, bad, ugly in Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-35 loss to Baltimore Ravens

The Chiefs let the Ravens hang around and it cost them.

With the Chiefs leading 35-24 in the fourth quarter, the Ravens roared back with 12 straight points and forced Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s first NFL fumble with less than two minutes left. That effectively sealed it.

The final: Ravens 36, Chiefs 35.

The Chiefs had their chances Sunday night, and absorbed some of Baltimore’s best punches. But this team’s flaws also showed up at the worst moments and in the worst ways.

Sunday’s loss moved the Chiefs to 1-1 this season and snapped their previously perfect 11-0 September record since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a starter in 2018.

Here’s what stood out.

CHIEFS GASHED

Once is a fluke, twice or more is a habit.

The Chiefs surrendered 153 yards rushing in their season opener, but their encore against the Ravens proved worse.

Baltimore gashed the Chiefs with 251 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 41 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt on the ground. Jackson led the Ravens’ attack with 107 yards in 16 carries.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Chiefs struggling against the run is nothing new, but fresh alarms should be sounding. The knew what was coming and couldn’t stop it.

WELCOME BACK

If there’s any doubt what safety Tyrann Mathieu means to the Chiefs defense, look no further than the first two games of the season.

With Mathieu inactive in the season opener, the Chiefs defense struggled across the board in the absence of one of their clear leaders. But on Sunday, Mathieu asserted himself on the field by picking off Jackson twice, including the pick-6, in the first half.

Mathieu was all over the field and finished the game with xx tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed.

The Chiefs have yet to take care of a contract extension for Matheieu, who in the final year of his deal, but the safety continues to show he has earned every penny of a pay raise.

KELCE IS KELCE

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce figured to be in for a big game against a Ravens defense that allowed a 100-yard effort to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller the previous week.

Kelce didn’t disappoint.

The All-Pro rumbled for xx yards and a touchdown on x catches. His most impressive play came on a 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter. On the play, Mahomes found his favorite target for a short completion on the right side of the field. Kelce was surrounded by at least three Ravens defenders, but worked himself free across the field, picked up a wall of blockers down the left sideline before crossing the end zone for the score.

Kelce extended his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 113, the second-longest streak in franchise history and third-longest active streak in the NFL.

OTHERS STEP UP

For all the game week chatter of Mecole Hardman disappearing in the season opener with three catches for 19 yards on three targets, the third-year pro made sure he was noticed Sunday night.

With five catches for 55 yards on eight targets, Hardman led the charge of other Chiefs players contributing to the offense.

Byron Pringle chipped in with two catches for 63 yards, while Demarcus Robinson had a 33-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

INJURIES

There were no injuries of note during the game.

INACTIVES

Cornerback Deandre Baker, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, center Austin Blythe, rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and wide receiver Darius Fountain were not dressed for the game.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs return home to host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 10:47 PM.