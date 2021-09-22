SportsBeat KC: Final thoughts on Chiefs’ Ravens loss and looking ahead to Chargers game

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs must improve on both sides of the ball after their loss to Baltimore. Associated Press file photo

The sky has stopped falling in Kansas City after the Chiefs’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But the conversation about the direction of this season continues.

In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, QB Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and defensive lineman Jarran Reed look in the rear-view mirror and discuss what happened in that gut-wrenching defeat. They also look ahead to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes speaks about a passing offense that found more targets against the Ravens than it did in the Chiefs’ season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns. Reed vows the defense will improve and Reid says he expects a better defensive performance this weekend.

