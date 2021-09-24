SportsBeat KC: Some Chiefs issues are more fixable than others, so can we relax some?

Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman, left, rushes past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

A last-minute loss, on the road, against a playoff team with an MVP quarterback doesn’t mean the Chiefs are headed in the wrong direction. But they should be paying closer attention to the road.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Herbie Teope and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian discuss the Chiefs as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against the Chargers. The bigger issues are on the defensive side, and most of the conversation is spent there.

But toward the end of a program that started as a SportsBeat Live, a member of the audience, Joy, reminds us that it’s only the second game, and plenty of season is ahead. She’s so right.

