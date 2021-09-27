Kansas City Chiefs adding former NFL star Josh Gordon for help at wide receiver

The Chiefs are adding to their wide receiver room with a well-known name — but one who has struggled to stay on the field.

The Chiefs are signing Josh Gordon to their practice squad, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday. They intend to elevate him to their active roster once he’s up to speed, a second source said.

The NFL has suspended Gordon, 30, multiple times for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He has not played in the NFL since the 2019 season, when he split time between the Patriots and the Seahawks. Seattle had planned to activate Gordon late last season, but the NFL determined he did not meet obligations required for reinstatement, so he returned to an indefinite suspension.

ESPN reported late last week that Gordon’s most recent suspension was his “sixth suspension since the 2013 season and his fifth for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information.”

On Friday, the network further reported that Gordon would be reinstated this week.

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league,” his agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN. “We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

That opportunity will come in Kansas City, which opted to prioritize positions other than replacing No. 2 wide receiver Sammy Watkins last offseason. Watkins signed a free-agent contract with Baltimore in the offseason.

Once up to speed, the 6-foot-3 Gordon represents a possibility, joining a room that includes No. 1 option Tyreek Hill, along with Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, Marcus Kemp and Daurice Fountain.

At his best in 2013, Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 yards on 87 catches. He also caught nine touchdowns that season with the Browns.

He played in just 11 games over the next four years, however, and missed the entire 2015-16 seasons, serving suspensions that resulted from violations of the league’s policies against use of illegal substances.

Earlier this year, Gordon played for the Zappers of the “Fan Controlled Football” league with former Browns teammate Johnny Manziel.

ESPN first reported Gordon’s addition to the Chiefs.

Time to get to work. @Chiefs — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

