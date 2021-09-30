KC Chiefs’ Rashad Fenton, in concussion protocol, misses 2nd straight day of practice

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton returned the opening kick off for good field position the first quarter of the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs won’t have cornerback Rashad Fenton on the practice field for a second straight day ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eageles.

Fenton, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, was the only player not practicing Thursday, the team announced.

The third-year pro started Week 3’s game in place of Charvarius Ward, who was inactive with a quad injury, before halftime to evaluated for a concussion and did not return to action. With Fenton leaving the game, the Chiefs were down to L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes, Deandre Baker and Chris Lammons.

The Chiefs announced “everybody else is working,” signaling Ward would be on the field in some capacity. The same applied to defensive end Frank Clark, who was inactive in Week 3 with a hamstring injury and limited in practice on Wednesday.

Left tackle Orlando Brown (groin) and Chris Jones (wrist) were also limited Wednesday but were expected to be on the practice field Thursday.

Sneed, wide receivers Tyreek Hill (rib), Mecole Hardman (hip) and Demarcus Robinson (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow) and cornerback Chris Lammons (bicep) practiced fully Wednesday.